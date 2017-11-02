Crooked Hillary Defends Paying For Fake Russia Dossier After Lying About it For Months (VIDEO)

Failed Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton admitted paying for the fake Russia dossier on “The Daily Show” with Trevor Noah Wednesday night.

She also defended it as ‘opposition research’ while saying that Trump possibly talking to the Russians is much worse.

Is that so, Hillary? Talking to Russians isn’t illegal, however; not disclosing payments made for the dossier is, which is why the DNC was hit with an FEC complaint. This vile woman has ZERO self awareness.

Hillary actually said that Trump “had to know” that people were reaching out to Russians “in order to help him” and hurt her.

“I mean, he has to know. We’ll find out what he knew and how involved he was, but he had to know that people were making outreach to Russians to the highest levels of the Kremlin, in order to help him, to hurt me, but more importantly to sow this divisiveness,” Hillary said.

Right, so Donald Trump just couldn’t run his campaign without the help of the Russians. The Russians are so brilliant that only they have the power to defeat Hillary Clinton.

Of course Hillary downplayed the dossier, claiming it didn’t come out until after the election.

Hillary complained that the public was unaware that “the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign because of connections with Russia starting in the summer of 2016”.

“So I know that voters should have had that information. That’s something that may have influenced some people,” Hillary said.

Hillary Clinton’s arrogance is astounding. The FBI was investigating her during the 2016 presidential election and did everything they could to suppress that information from the public. Comey was directed to refer to the investigation as a matter and she has the nerve to complain?

Interestingly Hillary says Russia is a huge threat, yet her State Department signed off on handing over 20% of America’s Uranium reserves to a Russian nuclear firm (as $145 million flowed to the Clinton Foundation).

Hillary also blamed ‘sexism’ when asked why people “just want her to go away”.

Imagine the mental gymnastics it takes for Hillary Clinton to come to such conclusions.

Video via The Daily Show: